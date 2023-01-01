Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,997.84

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 10027737
  2. 10027737
  3. 10027737
  4. 10027737
  5. 10027737
  6. 10027737
  7. 10027737
  8. 10027737
  9. 10027737
  10. 10027737
  11. 10027737
  12. 10027737
  13. 10027737
  14. 10027737
  15. 10027737
  16. 10027737
  17. 10027737
  18. 10027737
  19. 10027737
  20. 10027737
  21. 10027737
  22. 10027737
  23. 10027737
  24. 10027737
  25. 10027737
  26. 10027737
  27. 10027737
  28. 10027737
  29. 10027737
  30. 10027737
Contact Seller

$48,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10027737
  • Stock #: PJ22854
  • VIN: WDDZF4KB9KA622854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ALUMINUM TRIM
Climate Comfort Front Seats
ARTICO Upholstery
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Phone Charging

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke
Wheels: 18"

Trim

Leather upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Lighting Package
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Burl Walnut Wood Trim
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
115V Power Socket
Gasoline Fuel
Brown Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)
Led Headlights
Exclusive Package
360 Camera
Air Balance Package
Automatic Parking
Intelligent Drive Package
9-Speed A/T
Windshield Heater
Night Package
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)
Sun Protection Package
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Metal Weave Trim
Rear Seat Accessory Pre-Installation
Polar White
designo Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim
designo Diamond White Metallic
Requires Subscription
Designo Nappa Leather Upholstery
Obsidian Black Metallic
Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
SELENITE GREY METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
WHEELS: 18" AMG 5-SPOKE
WHEELS: 19" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE
CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC
AIR BODY CONTROL
WHEELS: 19" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE BICOLOUR
DESIGNO HYACINTH RED METALLIC
BLACK/TITANIUM GREY PEARL
DESIGNO SELENITE GREY MAGNO (MATTE FINISH)
NUT BROWN
MACCHIATO BEIGE
MACCHIATO BEIGE/SDLE BRWN
BROWN ASH WOOD TRIM HIGH GLOSS
TIRES: 19" ALL SEASON RUN-FLAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 20,000 KM
$57,997.84 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer
19,632 KM
$59,997 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape
50,000 KM
$33,247 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory