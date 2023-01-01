2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$48,997.84 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10027737

10027737 Stock #: PJ22854

PJ22854 VIN: WDDZF4KB9KA622854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ALUMINUM TRIM Climate Comfort Front Seats ARTICO Upholstery WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Wireless Phone Charging Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Wheels: 18" Trim Leather upholstery Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Luxury Package PREMIUM PACKAGE Lighting Package Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Burl Walnut Wood Trim Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection 115V Power Socket Gasoline Fuel Brown Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore) Led Headlights Exclusive Package 360 Camera Air Balance Package Automatic Parking Intelligent Drive Package 9-Speed A/T Windshield Heater Night Package Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore) Sun Protection Package Generic Sun/Moonroof Metal Weave Trim Rear Seat Accessory Pre-Installation Polar White designo Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim designo Diamond White Metallic Requires Subscription Designo Nappa Leather Upholstery Obsidian Black Metallic Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC SELENITE GREY METALLIC Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring WHEELS: 18" AMG 5-SPOKE WHEELS: 19" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC AIR BODY CONTROL WHEELS: 19" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE BICOLOUR DESIGNO HYACINTH RED METALLIC BLACK/TITANIUM GREY PEARL DESIGNO SELENITE GREY MAGNO (MATTE FINISH) NUT BROWN MACCHIATO BEIGE MACCHIATO BEIGE/SDLE BRWN BROWN ASH WOOD TRIM HIGH GLOSS TIRES: 19" ALL SEASON RUN-FLAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.