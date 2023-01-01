Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

8,200 KM

Details Description Features

$48,997.84

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 10076547
  2. 10076547
  3. 10076547
  4. 10076547
  5. 10076547
  6. 10076547
  7. 10076547
  8. 10076547
  9. 10076547
  10. 10076547
  11. 10076547
  12. 10076547
  13. 10076547
  14. 10076547
  15. 10076547
  16. 10076547
  17. 10076547
  18. 10076547
  19. 10076547
  20. 10076547
  21. 10076547
  22. 10076547
  23. 10076547
  24. 10076547
  25. 10076547
  26. 10076547
  27. 10076547
  28. 10076547
  29. 10076547
  30. 10076547
Contact Seller

$48,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10076547
  • Stock #: PJ23401
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB4KV123401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,200 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
Climate Comfort Front Seats
ARTICO Upholstery
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Aluminum Running Boards
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Head up display
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
AMG Carbon Fibre Trim
Gasoline Fuel
Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim
Led Headlights
Premium Plus Package
Burmester Surround Sound System
Intelligent Drive Package
9-Speed A/T
ARTICO Leather Dashboard
Night Package (MNT)
Aluminum/Piano Black Trim
Fineline Dark Brown Wood Trim
Rear Seat Accessory Pre-Installation
Polar White
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Tires: 20" Summer Performance
Requires Subscription
Designo Nappa Leather Upholstery
Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual)
Obsidian Black Metallic
BRILLIANT BLUE METALLIC
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats
SELENITE GREY METALLIC
DESIGNO HYACINTH RED
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Wheels: 20" AMG Bi-Colour Multi-Spoke Alloy
Open-Pore Brown Ash Wood Trim
WHEELS: 19" 5-SPOKE LIGHT ALLOY
CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC
DESIGNO SELENITE GREY MAGNO
WHEELS: 20" AMG MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY
WHEELS: 19" AMG BI-COLOUR 5-TWIN-SPOKE LIGHT-ALLOY
WHEELS: 19" AMG 5-TWIN-SPOKE LIGHT-ALLOY
MOJAVE SILVER METALLIC
DESIGNO DIAMOND WHITE
SILK BEIGE/BLACK
SADDLE BROWN/BLACK
PLATINUM WHITE/BLACK
ACTIVE LED HIGH PERFORMANCE LIGHTING SYSTEM (MLS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 8,200 KM
$48,997.84 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Pac...
 147,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V
39,861 KM
$41,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory