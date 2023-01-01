2019 MINI 3 Door

$34,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 1 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9606700

9606700 Stock #: PW08648

PW08648 VIN: WMWXM9C55K2J08648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # PW08648

Mileage 77,114 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights Requires Subscription JCW FRONT SPORT SEATS WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" JCW TRACK SPOKE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.