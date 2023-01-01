Menu
2019 MINI 3 Door

77,114 KM

Details Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan South

855-996-4230

2019 MINI 3 Door

2019 MINI 3 Door

2019 MINI 3 Door

Location

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

855-996-4230

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606700
  • Stock #: PW08648
  • VIN: WMWXM9C55K2J08648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PW08648
  • Mileage 77,114 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
JCW FRONT SPORT SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" JCW TRACK SPOKE

More inventory From Go Nissan South

2019 MINI 3 Door
77,114 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V
140,494 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer
139,225 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email Go Nissan South

Go Nissan South

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

855-996-4230

Quick Links
