Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

35,770 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 9530185
  2. 9530185
  3. 9530185
  4. 9530185
  5. 9530185
  6. 9530185
  7. 9530185
  8. 9530185
  9. 9530185
  10. 9530185
  11. 9530185
  12. 9530185
  13. 9530185
  14. 9530185
  15. 9530185
  16. 9530185
  17. 9530185
  18. 9530185
  19. 9530185
  20. 9530185
  21. 9530185
  22. 9530185
  23. 9530185
  24. 9530185
  25. 9530185
  26. 9530185
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,770KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9530185
  • Stock #: PW8878
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX9KZ603349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW8878
  • Mileage 35,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2020 Toyota Corolla
30,208 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Ridgeline
72,429 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4
45,506 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory