2019 Nissan Leaf
107,562KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10434312
- Stock #: PW9223
- VIN: 1N4AZ1CP9KC300619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Protection Package
Wheel Covers
STANDARD PAINT
Package AA00 w/No Options
BLACK
PEARL WHITE
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
GUN METALLIC
SUPER BLACK
Carpeted cargo mat
DEEP BLUE PEARL
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Front collision mitigation
Security Kit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
