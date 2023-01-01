Menu
2019 Nissan Leaf

107,562 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

2019 Nissan Leaf

2019 Nissan Leaf

2019 Nissan Leaf

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,562KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10434312
  Stock #: PW9223
  VIN: 1N4AZ1CP9KC300619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW9223
  • Mileage 107,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Protection Package
Wheel Covers
STANDARD PAINT
Package AA00 w/No Options
BLACK
PEARL WHITE
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
GUN METALLIC
SUPER BLACK
Carpeted cargo mat
DEEP BLUE PEARL
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Front collision mitigation
Security Kit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

