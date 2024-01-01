Menu
Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada! Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information. AMVIC Licensed Business

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

36,598 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  10934624
  2. 10934624
  3. 10934624
  4. 10934624
  5. 10934624
  6. 10934624
  7. 10934624
  8. 10934624
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,598KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM3KC604932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT4932
  • Mileage 36,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Cloth seating surfaces
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Package AA00 w/No Options
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Charcoal
Driver Restriction Features
GUN METALLIC
GLACIER WHITE
MAGNETIC BLACK METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-XXXX

855-996-2962

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2019 Nissan Pathfinder