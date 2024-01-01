$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Polaris Ranger 500
$112 B/W
2019 Polaris Ranger 500
$112 B/W
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Polaris Ranger 500 is a versatile and reliable side-by-side designed for both work and play. Powered by a capable 500cc engine, this machine offers smooth power delivery and excellent fuel efficiency, making it ideal for handling various tasks or exploring the outdoors. The Ranger 500 features a spacious 3-person bench seat, allowing you to bring along extra passengers or gear with ease. The half windshield provides protection from wind and debris while maintaining good airflow, and the large dump box at the rear offers practical utility for hauling materials, tools, or supplies, making it perfect for both farm work and outdoor adventures.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2019 Polaris Ranger 500 simple and accessible. Plus, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re using it for heavy-duty work or weekend exploration, this side-by-side is built to deliver reliability, performance, and versatility. Don’t miss the chance to own a solid, hardworking vehicle with the 2019 Polaris Ranger 500.
