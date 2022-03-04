Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche Cayenne

15,630 KM

Details Description Features

$145,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$145,990

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche Cayenne

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

  1. 8482887
  2. 8482887
  3. 8482887
  4. 8482887
  5. 8482887
  6. 8482887
  7. 8482887
  8. 8482887
  9. 8482887
  10. 8482887
  11. 8482887
  12. 8482887
  13. 8482887
  14. 8482887
  15. 8482887
  16. 8482887
  17. 8482887
  18. 8482887
  19. 8482887
  20. 8482887
  21. 8482887
Contact Seller

$145,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,630KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8482887
  • Stock #: 22CAY4291A
  • VIN: WP1AF2AY8KDA81178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,630 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-owned | Ext. Warranty to 2025 | Premium Plus | Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Rear Seats | Rear Axle Steering | NAV | BOSE | 360 Cameras | Sport Exhaust | 3M Protection Film | Video AvailableCall/Text Nelson, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales ExecutiveAbout this CPO Cayenne Turbo:We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, finished in Quartzite Grey metallic exterior with aTruffle and Cohiba brown leather interior.This Cayenne Turbo comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry! Coverage runs until Feb 24th, 2026*Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Plus Package (highest available upgrade for luxury/convenience features), heated & cooled 14-way power leather front seats w/ memory, heated rear seats, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, BOSE surround sound, keyless entry, soft close doors, 21" wheels, Sport Chrono Pacakge, 360-degree surround view cameras, rear axle steering, and much more!Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
All Wheel Steering
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
WHEELS: 21" CAYENNE TURBO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Edmonton

2016 Porsche Boxster
15,662 KM
$99,990 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Cayenne
7,440 KM
$104,995 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Macan
0 KM
$82,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory