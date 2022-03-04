2019 Porsche Cayenne

$145,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 6 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8482887

8482887 Stock #: 22CAY4291A

22CAY4291A VIN: WP1AF2AY8KDA81178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,630 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Night Vision Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Heads-Up Display Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cooled Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T All Wheel Steering Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Generic Sun/Moonroof 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System WHEELS: 21" CAYENNE TURBO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.