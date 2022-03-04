$145,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2963
2019 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2963
$145,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8482887
- Stock #: 22CAY4291A
- VIN: WP1AF2AY8KDA81178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-owned | Ext. Warranty to 2025 | Premium Plus | Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Rear Seats | Rear Axle Steering | NAV | BOSE | 360 Cameras | Sport Exhaust | 3M Protection Film | Video AvailableCall/Text Nelson, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales ExecutiveAbout this CPO Cayenne Turbo:We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, finished in Quartzite Grey metallic exterior with aTruffle and Cohiba brown leather interior.This Cayenne Turbo comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry! Coverage runs until Feb 24th, 2026*Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Plus Package (highest available upgrade for luxury/convenience features), heated & cooled 14-way power leather front seats w/ memory, heated rear seats, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, BOSE surround sound, keyless entry, soft close doors, 21" wheels, Sport Chrono Pacakge, 360-degree surround view cameras, rear axle steering, and much more!Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!
Vehicle Features
