2019 Porsche Panamera

36 KM

Details Description Features

$155,000

+ tax & licensing
$155,000

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2019 Porsche Panamera

2019 Porsche Panamera

GTS

2019 Porsche Panamera

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$155,000

+ taxes & licensing

36KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5899557
  • Stock #: 19PAN9929
  • VIN: WP0AG2A76KL139929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable Lease & Finance Options Available

Experience why Porsche Centre Edmonton is the benchmark for luxury vehicle purchasing, ownership, and servicing. We strive for excellence and continue to innovate with new ways to increase clientele satisfaction!

 

Call/Text Joshua or Mike @ (587) 802-3194 or for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

Option List:

 

 

Porsche Centre Edmonton's Exclusive Ownership Benefits:

Go Card Customer Rewards

- Earn $500 you successfully refer someone to a Go Auto dealership and they purchase a vehicle

- Save 10% on all future parts and service spending at any participating Go Auto dealership

- Earn 5% of your purchases in parts and services back in points for future savings

- Each point earned equals $1 you can spend later anywhere in-store

- Redeem your earned points anywhere in store - parts, service, or even your next vehicle!

Luxury Valet Service

- We will come to your work or home to pick up your vehicle when it requires service and supply you with a luxury loaner vehicle (subject to availability).

Complimentary Trucks

- While your Porsche is an extremely capable vehicle, you probably won't want to haul heavy loads with it. We offer complimentary trucks to all our customers for weekend adventures or hauling use.

Enclosed Trailers

- Don't risk driving on winter roads just to make it to your service appointment. We will come to you, pick up your sports car in our enclosed trailer, and tow it in for service. We keep your vehicle completely protected from the elements. Please book in advance.

No Fees and Fixed Commission Sales

- No matter what vehicle you're looking for, we are paid the same; our main goal is to find the right vehicle for you. We understand that buying a vehicle can be a stressful experience, we make it easy; the price you see plus GST is what you pay!

Go Insurance and Go Auto Finance

- The finance and insurance process is made easy by our in-house services through Go Auto. Whether you are buying your first vehicle or your fifth, Go Auto can assist you in financing when the banks won't. Our agents are ready to provide you with the best rates and quickest options to get you in your new vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Night Vision
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
All Wheel Steering
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

