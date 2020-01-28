Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,649KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4541754
  • Stock #: 19B5068
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT0KS615068
Exterior Colour
Blue
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Blue Streak Pearl
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
  • Requires Subscription
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic

