$39,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 8 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6967763

6967763 Stock #: 21MU02654A

21MU02654A VIN: 1C6RR7FG9KS729350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21MU02654A

Mileage 14,826 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror A/T HD Radio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

