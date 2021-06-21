Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Media Hub w/2 ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Google Android Auto Instrument Cluster Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats 4-Way Adjustable F...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Se...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone ...
