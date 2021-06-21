$49,631 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7509390

7509390 Stock #: 11693B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Rear wheelhouse liners TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Sport Performance Hood Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD) Requires Subscription LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Media Hub w/2 ... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Google Android Auto Instrument Cluster Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats 4-Way Adjustable F... BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Se... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.