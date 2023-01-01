Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

116,135 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,135KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FG3KS650174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Covering
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Locking Lug Nuts
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Spray-in bedliner
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Electronics Convenience Group

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

SXT APPEARANCE GROUP
PROTECTION GROUP
STANDARD PAINT
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 25A ST
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
900 lbs)
800 lbs)
Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Front Bench Seat
SXT Plus Group
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
084 kgs (6
Delete Carpet
Quick Order Package 22A ST
BRIGHT WHITE
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Metallic
True Blue Pearl
Diesel Grey/Black
Blue Streak Pearl
Maximum Steel Metallic
Flame Red
Red Pearl
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
LED BED LIGHTING
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0
WALNUT BROWN METALLIC
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO W/ERB/EXF
Sub Zero Package
129 kgs (6

2019 RAM 1500 Classic