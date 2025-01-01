$23,500+ GST
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4, Htd Steering & Seats, BU Cam, Remote
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4, Htd Steering & Seats, BU Cam, Remote
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
$23,500
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0086
- Mileage 174,918 KM
Vehicle Description
WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Call Dealer
780-453-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-453-3325