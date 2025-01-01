Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

166,208 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Crewcab 4x4, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, Tow

Watch This Vehicle
13205648

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Crewcab 4x4, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, Tow

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1763840079056
  2. 1763840079562
  3. 1763840080047
  4. 1763840080526
  5. 1763840080990
  6. 1763840081434
  7. 1763840081856
  8. 1763840082337
  9. 1763840082776
  10. 1763840083195
  11. 1763840083641
  12. 1763840084115
  13. 1763840084560
  14. 1763840084982
  15. 1763840085416
  16. 1763840085834
  17. 1763840086248
  18. 1763840086696
  19. 1763840087132
  20. 1763840087660
  21. 1763840088094
  22. 1763840088545
  23. 1763840088960
  24. 1763840089417
  25. 1763840089890
  26. 1763840090354
  27. 1763840090774
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,208KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KG8KS700332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,208 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE AWD, Leather, Pano Roof, BU Cam, Htd Steer for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE AWD, Leather, Pano Roof, BU Cam, Htd Steer 127,878 KM $16,500 + GST
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 S AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Htd Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 S AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Htd Seats 150,988 KM $12,900 + GST
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 3500 Tow Package 4x4 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 3500 Tow Package 4x4 234,188 KM $18,500 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2019 RAM 1500 Classic