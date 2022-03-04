$30,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Alberta Wholesale Motors
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 8472603
- Stock #: 211867
- VIN: JF2GTACC0KH211867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,307 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 SUBARU CROSSTREK TOURING PREMIUM ALL WHEEL DRIVE 5 DOOR HATCHBACK 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.0 LITER AUTOMATIC AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA AM FM SAT STEREO MANY MORE OPTIONS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY
Amvic Licenced Dealer
