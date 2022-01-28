Menu
2019 Subaru Impreza

59,902 KM

$23,785

+ tax & licensing
$23,785

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$23,785

+ taxes & licensing

59,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8195808
  • Stock #: PW8285
  • VIN: 4S3GKAC69K3602508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,902 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Subaru Impreza AWD, NO ACCIDENTS! 2.0i Touring Package 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V AWD CVT Lineartronic Gray Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

