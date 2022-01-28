2019 Subaru Impreza

Sale $23,785 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 9 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8195808

8195808 Stock #: PW8285

PW8285 VIN: 4S3GKAC69K3602508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,902 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Requires Subscription

