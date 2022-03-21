Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

89,907 KM

Details Description Features

$26,997.84

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 8959138
  2. 8959138
  3. 8959138
  4. 8959138
  5. 8959138
  6. 8959138
  7. 8959138
  8. 8959138
  9. 8959138
  10. 8959138
  11. 8959138
  12. 8959138
  13. 8959138
  14. 8959138
  15. 8959138
  16. 8959138
  17. 8959138
  18. 8959138
  19. 8959138
  20. 8959138
  21. 8959138
  22. 8959138
  23. 8959138
  24. 8959138
Contact Seller

$26,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

89,907KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8959138
  • Stock #: PJ18284
  • VIN: 4S3GTAC65K3718284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,907 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
CVT Transmission
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2019 Subaru Impreza
89,907 KM
$26,997.84 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
50,047 KM
$42,997.84 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 62,000 KM
$33,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory