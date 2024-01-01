Menu
Fully loaded 2019 Subaru Legacy with heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, lane departure alert, blind spot detection, back up camera, intelligent cruise control, Navigation, sunroof, rear heated seats, keyless entry/push start, Harmon Kardon premium audio system, and more! Clean Carfax!

2019 Subaru Legacy

105,297 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Subaru Legacy

2019 Subaru Legacy

105,297KM
Used
VIN 4S3BNAN68K3024643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
CARGO TRAY
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
SUNSHADE
CARGO PACKAGE
A/T
Side cargo net
Rear Bumper Applique
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Perforated leather-trimmed upholstery
Gasoline Fuel
TUNGSTEN METALLIC
Cross-Traffic Alert
Crystal White Pearl
Crystal Black Silica
ALLOY WHEEL LOCKS
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
Requires Subscription
CRIMSON RED PEARL
ICE SILVER METALLIC
ABYSS BLUE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
TITANIUM GRAY
MAGNETITE GRAY METALLIC
ICE SILVER METALLIC BODY SIDE MOLDING
STANDARD MODEL
WARM IVORY
SLATE BLACK
TUNGSTEN METALLIC BODY SIDE MOLDING
CRYSTAL BLACK SILICA BODY SIDE MOLDING
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL BODY SIDE MOLDING
ICE SILVER METALLIC DOOR EDGE GUARDS
TUNGSTEN METALLIC DOOR EDGE GUARDS
CRYSTAL BLACK SILICA DOOR EDGE GUARDS
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL DOOR EDGE GUARDS
FOOTWELL ILLUMINATION KIT
MOONROOF & NAVIGATION SYSTEM & RAB & HBA
POPULAR PACKAGE #2A
REMOTE ENGINE STARTER - PUSH START
ABYSS BLUE PEARL BODY SIDE MOLDING
CRIMSON RED PEARL BODY SIDE MOLDING
MAGNETITE GRAY METALLIC BODY SIDE MOLDING
EXTERIOR AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/APPROACH LIGHT
ABYSS BLUE PEARL TRUNK SPOILER
CRIMSON RED PEARL TRUNK SPOILER
CRYSTAL BLACK SILICA TRUNK SPOILER
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL TRUNK SPOILER
ICE SILVER METALLIC TRUNK SPOILER
MAGNETITE GRAY METALLIC TRUNK SPOILER
TUNGSTEN METALLIC TRUNK SPOILER
ABYSS BLUE PEARL DOOR EDGE GUARDS
CRIMSON RED PEARL DOOR EDGE GUARDS
MAGNETITE GRAY METALLIC DOOR EDGE GUARDS
MAP & DOME LIGHTS LED UPGRADE

