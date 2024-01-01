$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Legacy
2019 Subaru Legacy
Go Nissan North
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2962
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,297 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded 2019 Subaru Legacy with heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, lane departure alert, blind spot detection, back up camera, intelligent cruise control, Navigation, sunroof, rear heated seats, keyless entry/push start, Harmon Kardon premium audio system, and more! Clean Carfax!At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed Business*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details
