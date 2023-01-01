Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

58,069 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,069KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434333
  • Stock #: PW9221
  • VIN: 4S4BSDAC3K3372948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,069 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Premium cloth upholstery
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Crystal White Pearl
Crystal Black Silica
Requires Subscription
CRIMSON RED PEARL
ICE SILVER METALLIC
MAGNETITE GREY METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

