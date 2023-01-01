Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru WRX

49,902 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru WRX

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

  1. 10052673
  2. 10052673
  3. 10052673
  4. 10052673
  5. 10052673
  6. 10052673
  7. 10052673
  8. 10052673
  9. 10052673
  10. 10052673
  11. 10052673
  12. 10052673
  13. 10052673
  14. 10052673
  15. 10052673
  16. 10052673
  17. 10052673
  18. 10052673
  19. 10052673
  20. 10052673
  21. 10052673
  22. 10052673
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10052673
  • Stock #: PT7524
  • VIN: JF1VA1D64K8822835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT7524
  • Mileage 49,902 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Crystal White Pearl
Crystal Black Silica
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WORLD RALLY BLUE PEARL
Requires Subscription
DARK GREY METALLIC
ICE SILVER METALLIC
PURE RED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Tucson
40,540 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
20,147 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta
60,187 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory