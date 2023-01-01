$33,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius
Location
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
855-996-2949
Sale
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
60,555KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDL9RFUXK3000767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA9307
- Mileage 60,555 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Fabric seat trim
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
classic silver metallic
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
Prius Grade
ELECTRIC STORM BLUE
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
SUPERSONIC RED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Go Honda
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe 40,591 KM $37,497 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Venue 7,995 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Pathfinder 45,077 KM $51,998 + tax & lic
Email Go Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Go Honda
855-996-2949
2019 Toyota Prius