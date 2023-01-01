Menu
2019 Toyota Prius

60,555 KM

Details Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius

2019 Toyota Prius

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,555KM
Used
VIN JTDL9RFUXK3000767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA9307
  • Mileage 60,555 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Fabric seat trim
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
classic silver metallic
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
Prius Grade
ELECTRIC STORM BLUE
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
SUPERSONIC RED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

2019 Toyota Prius