$38,907+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,907
+ taxes & licensing
Norden Volkswagen
855-996-2963
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
CONVERTIBLE
Location
Norden Volkswagen
14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2963
$38,907
+ taxes & licensing
16,590KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10105608
- Stock #: PC11763
- VIN: 3VWTDAAT8KM503286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,590 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipPlease come visit us at:14703 137 Ave NW just off St. Albert Trail T5L 2L5AEdmonton, ABPhone: 7804843000
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cloth seating surfaces
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
A/T
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
PURE WHITE W/BLACK ROOF
Driver Monitoring
BLACK W/BLACK ROOF
PLATINUM GREY METALLIC W/BLACK ROOF
DARK CERAMIQUE/BLACK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Norden Volkswagen
Norden Volkswagen
14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5