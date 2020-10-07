Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

220 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
GTI

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

220KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6097437
  • Stock #: PW10221
  • VIN: 3VW6T7AU1KM008391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Norden Volkswagen, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@nordenvw.ca, call us at 780-484-3000, or come on in! Norden Volkswagen is located at 14703 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 60 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Norden Volkswagen reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

