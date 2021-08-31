2019 Volkswagen Golf

- Listing ID: 7710838
- Stock #: PC10740
- VIN: WVWVA7AU5KW216990
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Hatchback
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
23,495 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.