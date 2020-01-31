Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE AUTO - HEATED SEATS / CARPLAY / BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE AUTO - HEATED SEATS / CARPLAY / BACKUP CAM

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 4658520
  2. 4658520
  3. 4658520
  4. 4658520
  5. 4658520
  6. 4658520
  7. 4658520
  8. 4658520
  9. 4658520
  10. 4658520
  11. 4658520
  12. 4658520
  13. 4658520
  14. 4658520
  15. 4658520
  16. 4658520
  17. 4658520
  18. 4658520
  19. 4658520
  20. 4658520
  21. 4658520
  22. 4658520
  23. 4658520
  24. 4658520
  25. 4658520
  26. 4658520
  27. 4658520
  28. 4658520
  29. 4658520
  30. 4658520
  31. 4658520
  32. 4658520
Contact Seller

$16,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,393KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4658520
  • Stock #: PW9912
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU9KM091239
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 29,311 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Versa 1....
 97,956 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 Lounge
 37,317 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Send A Message