2019 Volkswagen Jetta

26,940 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline SEL

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline SEL

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8472648
  • Stock #: 008515
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU9KM008515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,940 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2019 VW JETTA SEL 1 OWNER 1.4 LITER TURBO 4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC 4 DOOR SEDAN LEATHER SUNROOF FULLY LOADED AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING AM FM SAT STEREO ALLOY WHEELS FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY MANY MORE OPTIONS SERVICED WELL COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN CAR CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

 

 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY

EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

