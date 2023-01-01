Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

106,230 KM

2019 Volvo XC90

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

106,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849155
  • Stock #: PW47312
  • VIN: YV4A22PM9K1447312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,230 KM

Vehicle Description

PW47312 2019 Volvo XC90 R-Design in a sleek grey, a luxurious and spacious SUV that delivers both style and performance. With its modern and elegant exterior design, this vehicle is both practical and sophisticated on the road. Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced technology, the 2019 Volvo XC90 R-Design delivers a smooth and exhilarating driving experience. The spacious and functional interior is equipped with luxurious features and advanced safety technology, providing both comfort and peace of mind for the driver and passengers. With its impressive build quality and versatile capabilities, the 2019 Volvo XC90 R-Design is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for a reliable and high-end SUV. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience this impressive vehicle for yourself - come see it today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofOntarioinCanadawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT : $2,752.00

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Sunglass Holder
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Illuminated running boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Protection Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
homelink
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Load Bars
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Rear mud flaps
Nappa leather seating surfaces
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Premium Plus Package
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Charcoal
Turbo/Supercharged
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Charcoal Headliner
Carbon Fibre Inlays
Stainless Steel Bumper Cover
PASSION RED
Polestar Optimization
ICE WHITE
Requires Subscription
ONYX BLACK METALLIC
BOWERS & WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
OSMIUM GREY METALLIC
CRYSTAL WHITE METALLIC
4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION W/FOUR-C ACTIVE CHASSIS
BURSTING BLUE METALLIC
SAVILE GREY METALLIC
2ND ROW INTEGRATED CENTRE BOOSTER CUSHION
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
ELECTRIC SILVER METALLIC
RED KEY
LEATHER/NUBUCK TEXTILE SEATING SURFACES
WHEELS: 22" 5-DOUBLE SPOKE DIAMOND CUT ALLOY
FRONT & REAR SKID PLATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

