2019 Volvo XC90
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Listing ID: 9849155
- Stock #: PW47312
- VIN: YV4A22PM9K1447312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,230 KM
Vehicle Description
PW47312 2019 Volvo XC90 R-Design in a sleek grey, a luxurious and spacious SUV that delivers both style and performance. With its modern and elegant exterior design, this vehicle is both practical and sophisticated on the road. Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced technology, the 2019 Volvo XC90 R-Design delivers a smooth and exhilarating driving experience. The spacious and functional interior is equipped with luxurious features and advanced safety technology, providing both comfort and peace of mind for the driver and passengers. With its impressive build quality and versatile capabilities, the 2019 Volvo XC90 R-Design is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for a reliable and high-end SUV. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience this impressive vehicle for yourself - come see it today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofOntarioinCanadawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT : $2,752.00
Vehicle Features
