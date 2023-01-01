2019 Volvo XC90

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 2 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9849155

Stock #: PW47312

PW47312 VIN: YV4A22PM9K1447312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW47312

Mileage 106,230 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Sunglass Holder Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Illuminated running boards Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Protection Package PREMIUM PACKAGE homelink Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Load Bars Active suspension Knee Air Bag A/T Rear mud flaps Nappa leather seating surfaces Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Premium Plus Package Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Charcoal Turbo/Supercharged Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Charcoal Headliner Carbon Fibre Inlays Stainless Steel Bumper Cover PASSION RED Polestar Optimization ICE WHITE Requires Subscription ONYX BLACK METALLIC BOWERS & WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM OSMIUM GREY METALLIC CRYSTAL WHITE METALLIC 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION W/FOUR-C ACTIVE CHASSIS BURSTING BLUE METALLIC SAVILE GREY METALLIC 2ND ROW INTEGRATED CENTRE BOOSTER CUSHION Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System ELECTRIC SILVER METALLIC RED KEY LEATHER/NUBUCK TEXTILE SEATING SURFACES WHEELS: 22" 5-DOUBLE SPOKE DIAMOND CUT ALLOY FRONT & REAR SKID PLATE

