The 2024 Yamaha Raptor 700R is a high-performance sport ATV designed for adrenaline seekers who crave speed and precision on the trails. Powered by a potent 686cc liquid-cooled engine, the Raptor 700R delivers impressive torque and acceleration, making it one of the most powerful machines in its class. Its lightweight design and advanced suspension system provide exceptional handling, allowing riders to confidently navigate sharp turns, rugged terrain, and jumps. With aggressive styling, wide stance, and reliable brakes, the Raptor 700R is built for both performance and durability, making it ideal for thrill-seekers and competitive riders alike.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 Yamaha Raptor 700R easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a smooth and convenient purchasing experience. Whether youre conquering dunes, flying over trails, or competing in races, this ATV is designed to deliver exhilarating performance and unmatched handling.

2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

$124 B/W

2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

$124 B/W

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Yamaha Raptor 700R is a high-performance sport ATV designed for adrenaline seekers who crave speed and precision on the trails. Powered by a potent 686cc liquid-cooled engine, the Raptor 700R delivers impressive torque and acceleration, making it one of the most powerful machines in its class. Its lightweight design and advanced suspension system provide exceptional handling, allowing riders to confidently navigate sharp turns, rugged terrain, and jumps. With aggressive styling, wide stance, and reliable brakes, the Raptor 700R is built for both performance and durability, making it ideal for thrill-seekers and competitive riders alike.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2024 Yamaha Raptor 700R easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a smooth and convenient purchasing experience. Whether you're conquering dunes, flying over trails, or competing in races, this ATV is designed to deliver exhilarating performance and unmatched handling. Don’t miss the opportunity to own one of the best sport ATVs on the market with the 2024 Yamaha Raptor 700R.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R