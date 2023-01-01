$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura MDX
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9
45,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10225383
- Stock #: PA02813
- VIN: 5J8YD4H07LL802813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Chrome Running Boards
Temporary spare tire
Black roof rails
Chrome Roof Rails
Roof rack crossbars
Wheels: 20" Black Alloy
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Protection Package
3
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Trailer Hitch Harness
5
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Red
Cupholder Style Ashtray
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Moonroof Visor
Automatic Highbeams
Cargo Liner
Trailer Hitch Locking Pin
Rear Bumper Applique
Door Edge Film
Roof Rack Bike Attachment
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
EBONY
Cross-Traffic Alert
9-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Seat Cover
Advance Running Boards
LUNAR SILVER METALLIC
MODERN STEEL METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Majestic Black Pearl
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
CHROME WHEEL LOCKS
ATF COOLER
Black wheel locks
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
OptiMate 12V Auto Battery Charger/Maintainer
Alcantara/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
APEX BLUE PEARL
PERFORMANCE RED PEARL
Folding Cargo Tray
BATTERY LEAD
TRAILER HITCH BALL 1 7/8"
TRAILER HITCH BALL 2"
BODY SIDE MOULDING (BODY COLOURED)
DOOR EDGE GUARDS (BODY COLOURED)
PAINT PENS (BODY COLOURED)
FINE SANDING NEEDLES
FINE SANDING STICKS
PAINT PEN REPLACEMENT TIPS
SHORT ROOF RACK BOX
ROOF RACK SKI ATTACHMENT
*MANUFACTURER SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICES OF DEALER OPTIONS DO NOT INCLUDE INSTALLATION COSTS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR LOCAL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.*
BLACK WHEEL LUG NUTS
ROOF RACK SNOWBOARD ATTACHMENT
DOOR HANDLE FILM
PATTERN PROJECTOR
ROOF RACK BASKET
A-SPEC PREMIUM CARPET MAT SET
REAR METAL BUMPER PROTECTOR
REAR STEP RUNNING BOARDS
MDX REAR EMBLEM
SH-AWD REAR EMBLEM
HIGH WALL ALL-SEASON FLOOR MATS - 1ST & 2ND ROW
ADVENTURE PACKAGE A-SPEC
UTILITY PACKAGE A-SPEC
500 LBS TOW PACKAGE A-SPEC (1 7/8" BALL)
500 LBS TOW PACKAGE A-SPEC (2" BALL)
000 LBS TOW PACKAGE A-SPEC (1 7/8" BALL)
000 LBS TOW PACKAGE A-SPEC (2" BALL)
TRAILER HITCH (A-SPEC)
TRAILER HITCH GARNISH (A-SPEC)
WHEELS: 20" SBC ALLOY
WHEELS: 18" SILVER SVX ALLOY
WHEELS: 18" GLOSS BLACK SVX ALLOY
ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL TRIM (A-SPEC)
ALL-SEASON FLOOR MATS - 3RD ROW
