2020 Audi A3

4,045 KM

Details Description Features

$46,596

+ tax & licensing
$46,596

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

2020 Audi A3

2020 Audi A3

Sedan

2020 Audi A3

Sedan

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$46,596

+ taxes & licensing

4,045KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8195787
  Stock #: PW8278
  VIN: WAUKEGFF6LA017041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 8077 kilometers below market average! quattro. 2020 Audi A3 TECHNIK, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENT 45 Technik 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic White Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

