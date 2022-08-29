2020 BMW X3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 4 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9232120

9232120 Stock #: PW1366

PW1366 VIN: 5UXTY9C03L9C71366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,437 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" FR/21" X 9.5" RR M (STYLE 718M)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.