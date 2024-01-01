$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Can-Am DEFENDER XT CAB HD10
2020 Can-Am Defender XT CAB HD10
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 XT PRO is a rugged and powerful side-by-side designed for heavy-duty work and all-weather capability. Equipped with a 976cc Rotax V-twin engine, it delivers robust torque and power, making it ideal for demanding tasks on farms, ranches, and large properties. The Defender HD10 XT PRO comes standard with a factory-installed winch with a 4,500-lb capacity, adding versatility for towing, lifting, or pulling heavy loads. The Extended Electrical Dump Box is a standout feature, allowing users to conveniently dump or haul large loads with the push of a button, making material handling and transportation efficient and hassle-free.
The enclosed cab provides exceptional comfort and protection from the elements, making it well-suited for year-round use. It includes full glass doors for optimal visibility, durability, and insulation, keeping out dust, wind, and rain while offering a clear view of the surroundings. The Defender HD10 XT PRO also features Can-Am’s Dynamic Power Steering for easy maneuvering and enhanced control, even on rough or uneven terrain. With its high ground clearance, heavy-duty suspension, and extensive storage options, this model is ideal for those who need a capable, comfortable, and reliable workhorse that can perform in any environment or weather condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Western Drives
