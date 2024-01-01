$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 CAN AM Other
570 MAX $94 B/W
2020 CAN AM Other
570 MAX $94 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 Max is a versatile and reliable ATV designed to deliver a comfortable and powerful off-road experience. Equipped with a 570cc engine, this machine offers strong performance with excellent torque, making it perfect for tackling a variety of terrains. The Max model features a two-up seat, allowing for a comfortable ride with a passenger, and includes advanced suspension for a smooth and controlled experience. With its durable construction and user-friendly design, the Outlander 570 Max is ideal for both work and recreational adventures. Fully inspected and in excellent condition, this ATV is ready to meet your outdoor needs.
We provide flexible financing options to make owning the 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 Max easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re exploring trails, handling chores, or enjoying a day out with a passenger, this ATV is built to deliver consistent performance and long-lasting durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, comfort, and versatility with the 2020 CANAM Outlander 570 Max.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259