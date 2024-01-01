$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 CF Moto CFORCE 500
$88 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2020 CFMoto CForce 500 is a versatile and reliable ATV designed for both work and recreation. Powered by a 495cc single-cylinder engine, it offers solid performance with impressive fuel efficiency, making it a great option for off-road adventures and everyday tasks. With low kilometers, this unit is in excellent condition and ready to provide years of dependable service. It comes with durable suspension and 4WD capabilities, allowing it to tackle rugged terrain with ease. Whether you're riding trails or doing chores, the CForce 500 offers a smooth and comfortable experience.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2020 CFMoto CForce 500 easy and affordable. Plus, take advantage of free delivery Canada-wide for a seamless purchasing experience. If you're looking for a well-maintained ATV that's ready for action, the 2020 CFMoto CForce 500 with low kilometers is an excellent choice!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
