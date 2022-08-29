Menu
2020 Chevrolet Malibu

73,500 KM

$27,997

+ tax & licensing
$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

73,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9035164
  Stock #: PC36756
  VIN: 1G1ZG5ST7LF136756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Continuously Variable (CVT)
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
Audio system
Front Bucket
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
8" diagonal colour touchscreen
AM/FM STEREO.

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

