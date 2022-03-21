Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

44,466 KM

Details Description Features

$65,997.84

+ tax & licensing
$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$65,997.84

+ taxes & licensing

44,466KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8722304
  • Stock #: PG47677
  • VIN: 1GCUYHET8LZ147677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,466 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Front Bucket
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
275/60R20SL all-terrain
Front collision mitigation
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) painted aluminum
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

