2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$65,997.84 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 4 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 8722304

8722304 Stock #: PG47677

PG47677 VIN: 1GCUYHET8LZ147677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,466 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive GVWR Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Wheels Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Diesel Fuel ENGINE TRANSMISSION A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor SEATS Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Cross-Traffic Alert Tires Audio system blackwall Front Bucket Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC 275/60R20SL all-terrain Front collision mitigation 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) painted aluminum Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

