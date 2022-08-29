2020 Chevrolet Spark

$12,712 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 1 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9227152

9227152 Stock #: PT8659

PT8659 VIN: KL8CA6SA5LC468448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,157 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Powertrain 5-Speed Manual 4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION Knee Air Bag M/T Bluetooth Connection SEATS Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed M/T Audio system Requires Subscription Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7" diagonal colour touchscreen 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI front high-back bucket AM/FM STEREO.

