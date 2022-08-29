$12,712+ tax & licensing
$12,712
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
2020 Chevrolet Spark
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
$12,712
+ taxes & licensing
33,157KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9227152
- Stock #: PT8659
- VIN: KL8CA6SA5LC468448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,157 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Spark LS shown off in Red! It has cloth seating, a backup camera, an AM/FM radio that's XM radio ready, a 5-Speed Manual transmission, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
5-Speed Manual
4 Cylinder Engine
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Audio system
Requires Subscription
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI
front high-back bucket
AM/FM STEREO.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
