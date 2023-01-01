Menu
2020 Chevrolet Suburban

73,652 KM

Details Description Features

$66,991

+ tax & licensing
$66,991

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

Sale

$66,991

+ taxes & licensing

73,652KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10398069
  • Stock #: PW0620
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKJ4LR190620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW0620
  • Mileage 73,652 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L V8 , 2 DVD Players , Leather , Sunroof , HUD , Heated + Cooled SeatsThis vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormal branding. Carfax record of $1,972.34.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON
20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED-ALUMINUM
FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED HEATED AND VENTILATED SEAT CUSHIONS
8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT

