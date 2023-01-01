2020 Chevrolet Suburban

Sale $66,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 6 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10398069

10398069 Stock #: PW0620

PW0620 VIN: 1GNSKJKJ4LR190620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW0620

Mileage 73,652 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain 6-Speed Automatic 8 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Flex Fuel Capability Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Wheels Telematics Power Folding Mirrors ENGINE TRANSMISSION Active suspension Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof SEATS Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Tires Audio system blackwall Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Requires Subscription ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED-ALUMINUM FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED HEATED AND VENTILATED SEAT CUSHIONS 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.