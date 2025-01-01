Menu
<p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

168,988 KM

$20,500

+ GST
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, Remote Start, Htd Seats, Bu Ca

12940946

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, Remote Start, Htd Seats, Bu Ca

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,500

+ GST

Used
168,988KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDGXLR191979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0111
  • Mileage 168,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

