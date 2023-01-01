Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

53,122 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

  1. 10398063
  2. 10398063
  3. 10398063
  4. 10398063
  5. 10398063
  6. 10398063
  7. 10398063
  8. 10398063
  9. 10398063
  10. 10398063
  11. 10398063
  12. 10398063
  13. 10398063
  14. 10398063
  15. 10398063
  16. 10398063
  17. 10398063
  18. 10398063
  19. 10398063
  20. 10398063
  21. 10398063
  22. 10398063
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10398063
  • Stock #: PT7640
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H61LUA17770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Mat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Vista Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
EBONY
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
MAGNETIC METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
BLUE METALLIC
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
SEDONA ORANGE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
STAR WHITE TRI-COAT
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
EASY ACCESS CARGO SHADE
DESERT GOLD METALLIC
DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
Black Roof-Rail Crossbars
Heated ActiveX Material Spt Contour Fr Bucket Seats
SANDSTONE
BLACK ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS (DEALER INSTALLED)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Hyundai

2010 Honda Pilot
0 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul
89,409 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru ASCENT
92,807 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory