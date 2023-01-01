$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Hyundai
855-996-2959
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
Location
Northstar Hyundai
14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2959
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,122KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10398063
- Stock #: PT7640
- VIN: 1FMCU9H61LUA17770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Mat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Vista Roof
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
EBONY
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
MAGNETIC METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
BLUE METALLIC
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
SEDONA ORANGE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
STAR WHITE TRI-COAT
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
EASY ACCESS CARGO SHADE
DESERT GOLD METALLIC
DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
Black Roof-Rail Crossbars
Heated ActiveX Material Spt Contour Fr Bucket Seats
SANDSTONE
BLACK ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS (DEALER INSTALLED)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Northstar Hyundai
Northstar Hyundai
14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5