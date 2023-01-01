2020 Ford Escape

$28,595 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 3 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9632173

9632173 Stock #: PW4440

PW4440 VIN: 1FMCU9G66LUC44440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,380 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T 3 Cylinder Engine Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.