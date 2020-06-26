+ taxes & licensing
11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5
**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! Agate Black Metallic 2020 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6 4WD, 10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, 12 Speakers, 2 Additional Speakers, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Compass, Distance pacing cruise control: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 400A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Multicontour Seats w/Front Active Motion, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Performance Front & Rear Brakes, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Premium Technology Package, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera, Split folding rear seat, ST Street Pack, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Aluminum. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today!
