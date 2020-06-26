Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Ford

780-423-4330

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

ST | Moonroof | Remote Start | Heated/Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

ST | Moonroof | Remote Start | Heated/Cooled Seats

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

780-423-4330

  1. 5279999
  2. 5279999
  3. 5279999
  4. 5279999
  5. 5279999
  6. 5279999
Contact Seller

$57,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,753KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5279999
  • Stock #: 0SC0215A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC7LGB58048
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! Agate Black Metallic 2020 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6 4WD, 10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, 12 Speakers, 2 Additional Speakers, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Compass, Distance pacing cruise control: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 400A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Multicontour Seats w/Front Active Motion, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Performance Front & Rear Brakes, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Premium Technology Package, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera, Split folding rear seat, ST Street Pack, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21" Aluminum. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Waterloo Ford

2018 Subaru WRX STI ...
 17,629 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 STX ...
 116,475 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Ford F-150 Supe...
 322,118 KM
$6,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

Call Dealer

780-423-XXXX

(click to show)

780-423-4330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory