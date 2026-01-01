Menu
2020 Ford F-150

$31,499

+ GST
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

13504463

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Patricia Ford Sales

9820 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6L1

780-836-3307

$31,499

+ GST

Used
VIN 1FTEW1EB8LKE52422

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patricia Ford Sales

Patricia Ford Sales

Southview Acura

9820 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6L1

780-836-3307

$31,499

+ GST>

Patricia Ford Sales

780-836-3307

2020 Ford F-150