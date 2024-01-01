Menu
The 2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Platinum represents the pinnacle of capability, luxury, and innovation in the heavy-duty truck segment. With its imposing presence and rugged exterior design, the F-350 SRW Platinum commands attention on the road, featuring distinctive chrome accents, LED headlights, and a bold grille. Under the hood, it is powered by a mighty 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine paired with a smooth-shifting ten-speed automatic transmission, delivering an astounding 475 horsepower and an impressive 1,050 lb-ft of torque, making it capable of tackling the toughest jobs with ease. Inside the spacious and luxurious cabin, the F-350 SRW Platinum pampers occupants with premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during long hauls. The Platinum trim level comes generously equipped with an array of modern features, including Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other notable amenities include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium B&O sound system, and a suite of advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. With its combination of unparalleled capability, luxurious appointments, and advanced technology, the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Platinum is the ultimate choice for those seeking a top-of-the-line heavy-duty truck for work and play.

2020 Ford F-350

122,588 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,588KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BTXLED56022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30PT6022
  • Mileage 122,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer brake controller
200 Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
240 Amp Alternator
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS
397 AMP ALTERNATOR

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (5)
Rear splash guards
HALOGEN FOG LAMPS
Rear wheel well liners
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
GVWR: 4
200 lbs) Payload Package
GVWR: 5
CAMPER PACKAGE
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
GOOSENECK HITCH KIT
080 kgs (11
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (5)
TRANSFER CASE & FUEL TANK SKID PLATES
Order Code 610A
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Bench Seat w/Recline
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE
Oxford White
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
110V/400W OUTLET
XL DECOR PACKAGE
LED BOX LIGHTING
MAGNETIC
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
RACE RED
XL VALUE PACKAGE
Driver Restriction Features
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
HEAVY-SERVICE FRONT SUSPENSION PACKAGE
OPERATOR COMMANDED REGENERATION (OCR)
TIRES: LT265/70RX17E OWL A/T (5)
CNG/PROPANE GASEOUS ENGINE PREP PACKAGE
6" CHROME ANGULAR EXTENDED LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E BSW A/T (4)
FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS
BLACK MOULDED HOOD DEFLECTOR W/SUPER DUTY DEBOSS
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
HD CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE
HD CLOTH 40/MINI-CONSOLE/40 BENCH SEAT
10-Speed A/T
PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER
TRANSMISSION POWER TAKE-OFF PROVISION
STONE GREY METALLIC
490 kgs (9
Snow Plow Prep & Camper Package
Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5)
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
VELOCITY BLUE
STOWABLE LOADING RAMPS
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/4.30 AXLE RATIO
BoxLink Cargo Management System
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
DUAL 78 AH 750 CCA MEDIUM DUTY BATTERIES
Pre-collision assist
ENGINE IDLE SHUT DOWN TIMER - 15 MINUTES
ENGINE IDLE SHUT DOWN TIMER - 10 MINUTES
ENGINE IDLE SHUT DOWN TIMER - 5 MINUTES
WHEELS: 18" PAINTED STEEL
WHEELS: 17" PAINTED STEEL
ENGINE IDLE SHUT DOWN TIMER - 20 MINUTES
4-CORNER STROBE LIGHTING SYSTEM (PRE-INSTALLED)
HARD FOLDING TONNEAU PICKUP BOX COVER
RETRACTABLE TONNEAU PICKUP BOX COVER
SOFT FOLDING TONNEAU PICKUP BOX COVER
216 KGS (11
500 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE W/6.7L
126 KGS (11
500 lbs) Payload Package
HD VINYL 40/MINI-CONSOLE/40 SEAT
300 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE
900 LBS) DOWNGRADE PACKAGE
171 KGS (11
AMBER/WHITE 4-CORNER STROBE LIGHTING SYSTEM
400 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE (68L)
ALUMINUM CROSSBED TOOL BOX BY WEATHER GUARD
PREMIUM ALUMINUM CROSSBED TOOLBOX BY WEATHER GUARD
035 KGS (11
100 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

2020 Ford F-350