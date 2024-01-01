$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
Location
Go Nissan North
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30PT6022
- Mileage 122,588 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Platinum represents the pinnacle of capability, luxury, and innovation in the heavy-duty truck segment. With its imposing presence and rugged exterior design, the F-350 SRW Platinum commands attention on the road, featuring distinctive chrome accents, LED headlights, and a bold grille. Under the hood, it is powered by a mighty 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine paired with a smooth-shifting ten-speed automatic transmission, delivering an astounding 475 horsepower and an impressive 1,050 lb-ft of torque, making it capable of tackling the toughest jobs with ease. Inside the spacious and luxurious cabin, the F-350 SRW Platinum pampers occupants with premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during long hauls. The Platinum trim level comes generously equipped with an array of modern features, including Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other notable amenities include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium B&O sound system, and a suite of advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. With its combination of unparalleled capability, luxurious appointments, and advanced technology, the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Platinum is the ultimate choice for those seeking a top-of-the-line heavy-duty truck for work and play.
Vehicle Features
Go Nissan North
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
855-996-2962