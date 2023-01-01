Menu
2020 Ford F-350

44,400 KM

Details Description Features

$93,712

+ tax & licensing
$93,712

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$93,712

+ taxes & licensing

44,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606931
  • Stock #: PT8862
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT0LEC25424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT8862
  • Mileage 44,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XL

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (5)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
WHEELS: 17" PAINTED STEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

