$93,712+ tax & licensing
$93,712
+ taxes & licensing
780-436-9970
2020 Ford F-350
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
Location
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
44,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9606931
- Stock #: PT8862
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT0LEC25424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XL
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (5)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
WHEELS: 17" PAINTED STEEL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9