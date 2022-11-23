2020 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9363715

9363715 Stock #: PW97143

PW97143 VIN: 3FA6P0RU9LR197143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,551 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gas/Electric Hybrid Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof MAGNETIC METALLIC Driver Restriction Features EQUIPMENT GROUP 650A Transmission: E-CVT Automatic Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.