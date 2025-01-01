Menu
** Looking for a NEW TRUCK at an AFFORDABLE price? ** Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, HD Radio, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Power Windows, Navigation, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input,WiFi Hotspot. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

97,592 KM

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE

13134469

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ GST

Used
97,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9BED6LZ211492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 25328A
  • Mileage 97,592 KM

Vehicle Description

** Looking for a NEW TRUCK at an AFFORDABLE price? ** Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, HD Radio, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Power Windows, Navigation, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input,WiFi Hotspot. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

