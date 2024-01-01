Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for something that catches the eye? Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound System, A/C, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Seat Memory, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Sliding Rear Window, WiFi Hotspot, Security System, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

171,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Crew Cab AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Crew Cab AT4

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour 4SB--Leather, Jet Black / Kalahari, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something that catches the eye? Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound System, A/C, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Seat Memory, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Sliding Rear Window, WiFi Hotspot, Security System, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 51,935 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura ILX PREMIUM for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Acura ILX PREMIUM 13,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab Denali for sale in Edmonton, AB
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab Denali 31,883 KM $120,704 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 2500