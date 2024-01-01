Menu
All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report!Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. We are an AMVIC licensed business.

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

77,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,200KM
Used
VIN 1GT49WEY1LF171351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
12
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Jet Black
High Idle Switch
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Gasoline
ONYX BLACK
Cross-Traffic Alert
3.42 ratio
Audio system
heavy-duty
denali preferred equipment group
DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear axle
Driver Restriction Features
3.73 RATIO
GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE
Rear Underseat Storage
Rear Camera Mirror
Requires Subscription
MULTI-COLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Bed View Camera
front bucket with centre console
LPO
HEAVY DUTY FRONT SPRING/CAMPER PACKAGE
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors
Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
Forge Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
100 LBS. (5488 KG) WITH SINGLE REAR WHEELS

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2020 GMC Sierra 3500